iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lifted to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC cut iQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group cut iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.45.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $315,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 89.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 540,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 175.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.