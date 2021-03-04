IRISnet Reaches Market Cap of $96.24 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market capitalization of $96.24 million and $11.23 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IRISnet has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.46 or 0.00478662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00072676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00078539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00083971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.62 or 0.00495101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00053717 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,007,667,624 coins and its circulating supply is 959,937,409 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

