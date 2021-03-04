Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Boosted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on IRM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of IRM opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.52, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $510,580.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,707.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $1,221,793.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,232 shares of company stock worth $3,822,243. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

