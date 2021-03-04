iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Decreased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Wealthcare Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 461,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,385,000 after buying an additional 29,065 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 50,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.56. The company had a trading volume of 824,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,454. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $114.10 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average is $119.38.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

