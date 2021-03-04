iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $381.40. 385,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,719. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

