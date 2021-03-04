iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $244.53. The stock had a trading volume of 180,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,708. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

