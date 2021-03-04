iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.62. 155,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,708. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.78 and its 200-day moving average is $216.26.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

