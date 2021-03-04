iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Holdings Boosted by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 940,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF accounts for 8.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF were worth $25,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 1,225.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 1,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,397. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

