iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the January 28th total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,935,000 after buying an additional 179,459 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

