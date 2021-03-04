iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,186 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,848,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,060 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 693,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.35. 592,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,713,672. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

