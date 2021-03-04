iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Holdings Decreased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 687,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock remained flat at $$35.72 during trading on Thursday. 8,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.