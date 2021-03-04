iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Short Interest Down 48.4% in February

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the January 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ENZL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.02. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,503. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.74.

