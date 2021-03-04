iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 277,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,080 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $18,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $65.88. 5,325,325 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.93.

