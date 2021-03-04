iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3,277,025.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,081 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 161,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $105.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

