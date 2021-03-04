iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,066 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.16. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.