iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 663.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 218,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 190,259 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 719.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,135,000 after purchasing an additional 165,516 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,613,000 after purchasing an additional 114,869 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,168,000.

IVE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.89. 156,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.76. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $138.04.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

