Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.41. 4,175,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 22,019,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISR. Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Isoray in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.72.

The firm has a market cap of $170.85 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 182.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 145,589 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,143 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53,205 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Isoray during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Isoray by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

