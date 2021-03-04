ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

ISSDY stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. ISS A/S has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.17.

ISSDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on ISS A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Danske downgraded ISS A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ISS A/S in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About ISS A/S

ISS A/S provides workplace and facility service solutions in Continental Europe, Northern Europe, Asia and Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. It offers facility management services; and daily office, industrial, periodical, and specialized cleaning services. The company also provides security services comprising physical security, surveillance, technical installations, workplace emergency management, and consulting services.

