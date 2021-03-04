Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Issues Earnings Results

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ituran Location and Control had a positive return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 2.41%.

Ituran Location and Control stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,929. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $507.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

