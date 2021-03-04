J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Chairman Sells $754,350.00 in Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $152.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.24.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,967,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $115,185,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after purchasing an additional 584,568 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,487,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.