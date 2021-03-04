J Barnie Beasley Sells 2,048 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Electric Power stock opened at $76.32 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $100.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after buying an additional 122,076 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,767,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

