J Mariner Kemper Sells 357 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $30,712.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,081,772.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $353,213.28.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $123,940.13.

On Friday, January 29th, J Mariner Kemper sold 200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $14,512.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $154,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, J Mariner Kemper sold 700 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $48,650.00.

On Friday, December 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,105 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $215,921.70.

On Monday, December 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $750,676.96.

UMBF opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.18.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 220,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UMB Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after buying an additional 104,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,287,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,258 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

