James Gerald Leahy Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) Stock

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) insider James Gerald Leahy sold 3,000,000 shares of Active Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Shares of AEG stock opened at GBX 1.15 ($0.02) on Thursday. Active Energy Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.95 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67. The company has a market capitalization of £17.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.77.

About Active Energy Group

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

