James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the insurance provider's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.05% from the company's previous close.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JRVR. Compass Point raised their target price on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet cut James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. James River Group has a 12 month low of $25.34 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.45). James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of James River Group by 681.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

