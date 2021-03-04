Jason Vanwees Buys 3,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE TDY traded down $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $367.66. The company had a trading volume of 331,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,748. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $413.31.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 67 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

