Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) PT Lowered to $210.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $213.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $162.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $178.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $1,287,979.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,767,379.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,512 shares of company stock worth $1,532,623 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,170,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,224,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,690 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

