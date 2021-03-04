Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €30.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.50 ($34.71).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €30.28 ($35.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1-year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

