Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €630.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €544.00 ($640.00) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €624.00 ($734.12) price objective on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price objective on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €592.23 ($696.74).

Get Kering alerts:

KER opened at €554.00 ($651.76) on Monday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €545.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €561.44.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.