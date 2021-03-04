Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €285.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €274.00 ($322.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €250.00 ($294.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

