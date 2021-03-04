Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $100.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.45% from the stock’s previous close.

PLAN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,671.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,027,295.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 297,603 shares of company stock worth $21,675,318. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.