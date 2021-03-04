Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for The Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Middleby’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of MIDD opened at $161.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Middleby has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $166.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 83.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

