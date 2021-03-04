Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $18.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $18.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $1,325.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2021 earnings at $27.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $79.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $19.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $21.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $31.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $87.59 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,179.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,195.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,181.19. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $684.91 and a twelve month high of $1,297.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,706,000 after acquiring an additional 182,966 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after acquiring an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after acquiring an additional 73,553 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

