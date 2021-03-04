Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $785.13 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

In related news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.