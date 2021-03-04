Jeffrey David Ayers Sells 1,585 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 1,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $20,113.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,671.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,468,000 after buying an additional 493,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,904,000 after purchasing an additional 423,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,038.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 274,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

