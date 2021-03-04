Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Short Interest Update

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRSH shares. TheStreet upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $69.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

