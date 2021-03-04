JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NTLA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.36.

NTLA stock opened at $57.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 895,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,527,038 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

