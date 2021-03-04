John J. Lynch, Jr. Sells 45,714 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Stock

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) CEO John J. Lynch, Jr. sold 45,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $285,255.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HMHC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,578,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 181,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 888,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 405,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

