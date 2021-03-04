John M. Sparby Sells 17,450 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) COO John M. Sparby sold 17,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $488,774.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RCM stock opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.14, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,769 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,808 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 50,963 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

