John Woock Sells 10,000 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 28th, John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $798,450.00.

On Monday, February 1st, John Woock sold 1,917 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $98,457.12.

On Tuesday, January 26th, John Woock sold 1,893 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $101,426.94.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.71. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,341 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,530,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,346,000 after acquiring an additional 568,745 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,519,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,868,000 after acquiring an additional 248,275 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,280,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,219 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

