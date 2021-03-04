Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 20,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 950% compared to the typical volume of 1,927 call options.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Shares of JCI opened at $57.95 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

