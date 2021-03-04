Joseph O. Hawkins Sells 1,117 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $40,826.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ShotSpotter stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.76. 93,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,698. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.48, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 570.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ShotSpotter in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSTI shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

