JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $265.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s current price.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Shares of SYK opened at $242.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $250.02.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,697 shares of company stock worth $3,497,707 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

