JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

ATNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Laidlaw decreased their price target on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Athenex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $449.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22. Athenex has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,915,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Athenex by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after buying an additional 915,103 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Athenex by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 677,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

