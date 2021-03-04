JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $100.00

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank downgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.73.

RCL stock opened at $94.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.38. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 39.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

