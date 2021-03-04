JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to “Neutral”

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $134.70.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.