Juggernaut One Day Trading Volume Tops $897,691.00 (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $897,691.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.47 or 0.00468922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00082948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00051620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.15 or 0.00468237 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

