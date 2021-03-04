Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 143.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,076 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $775,632,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter worth about $105,093,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $24,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $24,457,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth about $15,899,000. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.41. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.