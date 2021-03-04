Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.54 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,679 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingredion by 89.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $93.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

