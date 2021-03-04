Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 97,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,292,000 after buying an additional 154,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.33.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

