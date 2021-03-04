Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,164 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMI. Barclays raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,094.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

